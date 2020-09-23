Skolkovo today
Startups
Total Startups2540
Revenue
( 2019 FY )100,7B rub.
Industrial
partners
Total partners137
Work places6300+
Investments
Attracted investments
( 2019 FY )13B rub.
Skoltech
Professors148
Students941
21 September
#T_RnD Hardware Intensive
21 September
Искусственный Интеллект в Enterprise software: от красивых слов к делу!
22 September
ИнвесТОР - ежемесячный стартап challenge от Технопарка "Сколково" и клуба "Angelsdeck.com"
23 September
HR meetup: Why goal Management is no longer enough to motivate employees
24 September
Telemedforum 2020
25 September
Pitch Office Hours with Evgeny Galiakhmetov
R&D Centers
Skolkovo partners R&D centers support for scintific research and innovation products development
International gymnasium
Integrity of Russian and international experience to create our best education environment
Become a startup
Become an industrial partner
Innovation in action
Access to best technologies for business development
Reduce time of market product launch
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY "ANISOPRINT"
Composites 3D printing
TWINS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
Dispatcher - a comprehensive system for monitoring, analyzing and preparing information for making decisions on the management of industrial equipment at the e…
Group-IB, Limited Liability Company
LLC "SYSTEM OF EFFECTIVE BIOENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES"
Formation of a cartilage, bone equivalents to replace cartilage defects
ClimateGuard Ltd.
ClimateGuard
ООО "Intelligent Ideas"
Virtual and augmented reality applications for industry
Innovation for the Russian Market: Hungarian IT Company to Become Skolkovo Foundation Resident
23.09.2020
Innovation for the Russian Market: Hungarian IT Company to Become Skolkovo Foundation Resident